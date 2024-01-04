It is in giving that we receive

It was Saint Francis of Assisi (1181/82-1226) who said: ‘It is giving that we receive’. He lived by his own words, having been born into a wealthy family but gave away all he owned to serve God and the people. Pope Francis (87), the current head of the Catholic Church, named Jorge Marion Bergoglio, took the name of Francis when he became Pope ten years ago. He had throughout his life before he became a priest and as a priest worked for social justice and betterment of life and conditions for the poor in Buenos Aires in Argentina and other towns and countries where he served. The Pope and indeed Saint Francis are role models, not the only ones, of course, neither in Christianity, Islam, or other religions; there are many exceptional men and women showing us how to do God’s will; to show concern, mercy and give to others as the foremost deeds. It is important not only to those who receive, but also to those who give, either from their abundance or from meagre resources.

In a Norwegian newspaper article in connection with Christmas just well over a week ago, attention was drawn to research about the value of giving, not only to those who receive, but indeed also to those who give. It was underlined that if we want to be happy, then we should give, and as the New Year has just begun, that is exactly what we should focus on. We all want to know how we can we become happier in 2024 and beyond. So if we listen to this, to what the saints and other great people say, and now also, what ordinary researchers and psychologists say, it is actually easy to know what to do. We are promised happiness, maybe not absolute happiness but at least more happiness, if we focus on giving more, on helping and caring for others.

But few of us are rich and wealthy, not even well-to-do. often struggle to make ends meet, indeed so in the last year when prices have increased so much, in Pakistan and all over the world, caused by wars and conflicts, climate change, and insufficient social and economic systems and fairer policies. Inequality is a deep problem for people, certainly the hundreds of millions, approaching one billion who statistically live below the poverty line, hampering their success and good living.

In many countries, there are good social welfare systems, and in other countries, it is mostly families, relatives and the neighbourhood that constitute the security networks. But none of the systems are good enough and some needy fall outside or are not given proper help. Each of us must watch out for our neighbours, next of kin, friends and strangers, and contribute to charity and help individually and otherwise – and we must continue improving the public and private social and economic systems to become more just and fair.

We all remember the story in the Bible (Mark12:42-44) about a wealthy man who proudly and loudly gave his offering in the synagogue. At the same time, there was a poor woman who gave just a few coins, but she gave all she had. Jesus/Isa said afterwards: “This poor widow put in only two small coins. But the truth is, she gave more than all those rich people. They have plenty, and they gave only what they did not need. This woman is very poor, and she gave all she had. It was money she needed to live on.” We should think of the concrete and the symbolism in this story. The Quran, too, teaches us that it is an obligation always to give ‘zakat’, as it is to pray. We should give discretely without arrogance, knowing that it is a blessing to have resources and a heart to give.

As poor and ordinary people, we can give of our time, experience, knowledge, and wisdom, if we have any of that. To give encouragement and speak highly of others are invaluable gifts. It can be an essential gift just to notice someone, talk to someone who feels shy and worthless, and give encouragement through a smile and a few words. Indeed, if we tell somebody else how great they are, especially children and youth, we may contribute to their own feeling of worth and value, and their chance to look better after themselves and theirs. All of us have opportunity to share such gifts – to the benefit of ourselves and those who receive.

If somebody wants to give us advice and tell us something important, then we should listen and be patient. We should not dismiss pieces of good advice, even if we may not agree with it all. We should rather try to understand the justifications and reasons, as seen from the side of the one who wants to tell us something. We can learn quite a bit of such behaviour and develop good habits, and the most important is just to remind ourselves of it. If somebody is quite persistent and wants to hammer in an argument, it would also be important to listen to views we may disagree with, indeed if it is deep felt by the one who wants to convince us of something. I still remember an important advice from when I was young, namely that we should never discourage somebody who is eager and persistent talking about specific issues, ideas and visions. Sometimes, they would be urgent, other times they would need nurturing, patience and time, including our help and encouragement.

In this year’s New Year’s Speech by the Norwegian Head of State, King Harald V, broadcast on radio and TV, the old king (86), quoted the Winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2023, Jon Fosse (63), who in one of his poems has written about ‘invisible hands that may lead and protect us’, be it love, friendship, faith, good will, hope, or other things. The essence of the message would be that we should watch out for our fellow human beings, friends and strangers, and let others look out for us, too.

It is in giving that we receive – in the New Year 2024, as in all years. Can we do that then we will all be happier and better for it. We know that happier and more satisfied people are better people, focusing on doing good in the small everyday situations and the big world, as we travel on our life’s journey, contributing to peace and justice for all.