The Monsoon Challenge

Developing countries, particularly like Pakistan that are at the forefront of threats from climate change are naturally also the most vulnerable. In the last month, nearly 30 people have died in rain-related incidents in Punjab and KP as a result of the pre-monsoon rains alone. Considering the devastation at the hands of pre-monsoon rains and last year’s floods, one can only speculate the extent of the incoming destruction as we approach the monsoon season. The climate change ministry and National Disaster Management Authority have issued stern warnings, and in order to appropriately follow through, we must abandon the reactive management approach that has been adopted in the past, and act in a proactive manner.

Last year’s floods caused by the monsoon rain serve as a distressing example of the catastrophe that can result when the season is not prepared for and given the prudence it deserves. With at least 1700 lives that were lost, nearly 50,000 people were displaced from their homes and the damage to infrastructure and livestock still has lingering effects to this day. The NDMA has issued strict warnings in regard to the upcoming floods to provincial disaster management authorities and rescue institutions.

Provincial and district management authorities need to swiftly mobilise and ensure that drainage systems all over the country are in optimal condition and cleared of any preexisting debris. While floods are caused by heavy rain, the speed and direction in which excess water is evacuated through drainage systems is a big part of the equation. Unclogging and reinforcing these systems will significantly reduce the risk of urban flooding, as it will decrease the likelihood of excess water collecting on land.

The nonchalant approach against climate disasters Pakistan has adopted in the past need to be discarded immediately as we approach the incoming flood season. Neglecting the present and dealing with the aftermath is an approach that fails to acknowledge the gravity of the situation at hand. By adopting the appropriate anticipatory measures, we can hope to weather this storm and emerge resilient. We must heed the advisory, as being proactive today will save us from dealing with the aftermath tomorrow.