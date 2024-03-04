Monday, March 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Gandapur announces relief package for rains-affected families in KP

Gandapur announces relief package for rains-affected families in KP
Agencies
March 04, 2024
National, Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Sunday announced compensation package for the affected families due to rains in the province. The Chief Minister di­rected the Relief Secretary to compile reports on the affected and the dam­ages incurred due to rains.

Detailed information about the life and property losses across the prov­ince should be collected, the Chief Minister’s instructed.

He announced relief checks of Rs1 million for the killed, Rs 300,000 for severely injured and Rs 50,000 for those who received moderate injuries.

Financial compensation will also be provided for property damages caused by the rains. The Chief Minis­ter has instructed the concerned Di­visional Commissioners to coordinate efforts and promptly provide relief to the affected.

Immediate relief measures are to be taken on an emergency basis, focusing on essential needs such as temporary shelter, food, and other necessities for owners of damaged homes. Ali Amin Gandapur directed urgent provision of medical assistance to the injured.

Shehbaz returns as PM for second time

He also directed to restore the closed roads due to heavy snow­fall and rain. The Chief Minister has stressed the utilization of all available resources for this purpose.

In light of any emergency situa­tions, preparedness measures should be in place to tackle the challenges ef­fectively, Ali Amin Gandapur asserts. 

He emphasizes that the provincial government stands with the affected during this difficult time and ensures that every possible assistance will be extended to them.

Acknowledging the shared grief with the families of the deceased, Ali Amin Gandapur expresses solidar­ity, reaffirming that no effort will be spared in providing support to those affected by the calamities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1709446342.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024