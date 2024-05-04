Saturday, May 04, 2024
All-round Omaima propels Karachi to victory

Our Staff Reporter
May 04, 2024
LAHORE  -  Quetta edged out Multan in a close encounter by just seven runs at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad in the eighth round of the National Women’s One Day Tournament on Friday.  

After opting to bat first, Quetta were all out for 121 in 36.4 overs. Saima Malik’s 74-ball vigil yielded 35 runs. In reply, Multan were bundled out for 114 in 39.2 overs. Only Gull Rukh (21), Tasmia Rubab (19) and Samina Aftab (19) offered some resistance. Laiba Nasir was Quetta’s most prolific bowler, bagging three wickets for 20 runs.  

At Jawad Sports Complex Ground, Karachi got the better of Peshawar by 35 runs. Omaima Sohail’s 61 punctuated with three fours helped Karachi manage 135 in 47.3 overs. Momina Riasat, Tehzeeb Shah and Aleena Shah returned with two wickets each.  

Peshawar’s pursuit of the target was derailed by Omaima, who picked up five wickets for 20 runs in nine overs. Sidra Nawaz’s half-century (55, 90b, 4x4s) went in vain as Peshawar only managed 100 runs in 35.2 overs.

At Bohranwali Ground, Lahore posted 209-7 in 50 overs on the back of a brisk half-century by Dua Majid (52, 35b, 11x4s). Noreen Yaqoob remained undefeated with 41 off 56 balls, hitting six fours.

Rawalpindi skipper Humna Bilal challenged Lahore’s bowling with an enterprising half-century (58, 63b, 7x4s, 1x6) but failed to get her team over the line as they lost by six runs Amber Kainat and Anam Amin were instrumental in bowling out Rawalpindi for 203 as the duo shared five wickets among them.

Our Staff Reporter

