Death toll in Nepal earthquake rises to 137

The death toll from an earthquake that hit Nepal late Friday night has increased to 137, a senior police official said on Saturday.

The magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit western Nepal, sending tremors to even neighboring countries.

Nepal police spokesman Kuber Kadayat told Anadolu that casualties in the two main districts in western Nepal have reached 137, while 166 have been injured.

He said a massive rescue operation still underway and damage has been caused to houses in the districts.

Strong tremors were felt in parts of north India after the quake.

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal expressed deep sorrow about the “human and material damage” caused by the quake. His office wrote on X that Dahal mobilized all three security agencies for the immediate rescue and relief of the injured.

India’s National Center for Seismology said an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 occurred at 11.32 p.m. local time (1802GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) with an epicenter in Nepal.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “deeply saddened” by loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal.

“India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance,” he wrote on X.

UNICEF said the children agency and its partners are “assessing damages and the toll of the disaster on children and families, as we prepare to provide support during this challenging time.”

Nepal has witnessed deadly earthquakes in the past. In 2015, a devastating earthquake killed around 9,000 people and injured thousands.