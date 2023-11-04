The children of Gaza are crying out

Social media websites, under Is­raeli pressure, have begun to block accounts and pages reporting on Zionist atrocities in Gaza, while foreign broadcasters have banned journalists who spoke out against the barbaric Israeli bombing of the oppressed Palestinians. Suppress­ing these voices is tantamount to suppressing freedom of expression. Journalist organisations around the world should take note.

Israel has been oppressing the Palestinians for more than six de­cades. The Muslim Ummah needs unity and solidarity against this. The humanitarian crisis inten­sified in Gaza, with 1,000 chil­dren, including 320 infants, mar­tyred in the Israeli bombardment, while the total number of martyrs has increased to more than 3,000. During a moment of respite, the in­ternally displaced persons (IDPs) were bombarded with explosives, a heinous war crime. Where will the so-called pioneer countries of humanity, including the United Nations, sleep?

Even hospitals are not spared from Israeli brutality, and the mor­tuaries are filling up. Despite the Israeli government’s war crimes, indiscriminate and brutal massa­cres, and destruction of homes, mosques, hospitals, and public spaces, the Palestinian resistance remains strong. The Israeli army’s directive to the Palestinians to leave North Gaza and go to South Gaza is not an effective warning; it is a forced eviction, the results of which will prove dangerous.

The OIC meeting on October 18 must be made productive. Actions need to be taken. The Zionist army has crossed all its limits. The Mus­lim community should go beyond condemnation and stop the atroci­ties against Muslims. For this, Pak­istan and Saudi Arabia will have to play their leadership roles. Today, the innocent and oppressed chil­dren of Gaza are crying out.

MUHAMMAD IMRAN-UL-HAQ,

Lahore.