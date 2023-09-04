I am writing to express my deep concern over the prevailing issue of electricity theft and distribution losses within power distribution companies in Pakistan. This issue not only affects the efficiency of the power sector but also has severe implications for ordinary citizens, who are left to bear the brunt of mismanagement in the form of ex­tra surcharges and power outages.

The rampant theft of electric­ity and distribution losses with­in power distribution companies have significantly contributed to the ongoing energy crisis in the country. These losses not only im­pact the financial health of the power sector but also undermine the overall economic progress and the quality of life of the citizens. It is disheartening to note that con­sumers who pay their bills dili­gently are forced to suffer the con­sequences of the actions of those who evade payments through theft or other means.

One of the most distressing con­sequences of this mismanagement is the imposition of extra sur­charges on law-abiding consum­ers to bridge the deficits in recov­eries. These surcharges place an undue burden on households and businesses that are already strug­gling to cope with the rising costs of living and doing business. It is unjust to penalise those who abide by the rules to compensate for the losses caused by those who do not.

The impacts of these issues are wide-ranging and devastating. Power outages disrupt daily life, affecting productivity, education, healthcare, and overall well-be­ing. Moreover, these outages have negative implications for indus­tries that are unable to operate efficiently and remain competi­tive on a global scale. This not only hinders economic growth but also leads to job losses and impedes the country’s progress.

To address these challenges, it is imperative that the government and relevant authorities take con­crete steps to curtail electricity theft and distribution losses. This includes investing in modern tech­nology for monitoring and con­trolling the distribution network, enforcing stricter penalties for elec­tricity theft, and promoting public awareness campaigns to encourage responsible energy consumption.

I urge the concerned authorities to take immediate and effective measures to address the issue of electricity theft, distribution loss­es, and the subsequent impacts on consumers. By doing so, we can pave the way for a more stable and prosperous energy sector that benefits all citizens of Pakistan.

MUHAMMAD HAMZA,

Islamabad.