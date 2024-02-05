Monday, February 05, 2024
ECP bars govt from PIA privatization, overhauling FBR

Web Desk
12:18 AM | February 05, 2024
National

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered the government to stop privatization of PIA and restructuring the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

According to the sources, the ECP secretary wrote a letter to the secretary cabinet division, urging him to halt PIA privitisation until further decision of ECP.

The commission also sought other relevant record about the PIA privatization from the federal caretaker government.

The ECP secretary also wrote a letter to the prime minister, urging him to stop work on FBR reforms.

It was said the caretaker government had no authority of taking major policy decision under Article 230.

It was ordered to stop the reorganisation till the next government takes charge.
 

