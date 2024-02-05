The apex court of the country has announced a landmark verdict yesterday with a full bench 6-1, overturning the previous judgment regarding the lifetime disqualification in the Samiullah Baloch case. The latest verdict has undoubtedly paved the way for Mian Nawaz Sharif and Jehangir Tareen to contest the upcoming general elections slated for 8th February 2024. Even the ex-chair­man of PTI is also going to bene­fit from this remarkable verdict if he is convicted in different cases, which seems to be a good omen for the politicians in the country.

The thought-provoking remarks uttered by the CJP regarding con­tentious Articles 62 and 63 of the constitution also hold immense significance. Even the founding fa­ther of the nation could have faced disqualification had it been in­corporated into the constitution at that time, in terms of coincid­ing with the essentials framed for proving to be righteous and amen.

This verdict is a dawn of new hope for the political stability of our country, which is certainly a panacea for all the ills and loop­holes in the system. But the heart of the matter is what retributive and punitive measures shall be taken against those responsible for causing political instability in the country, or will they go scot-free this time too.

SAJJAD KHATTAK,

Attock.