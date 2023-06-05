Norwegian-Pakistani motorcyclist reaches Landikotal on world tour

Landi kotal - After a 22-day motorcycle ride from Oslo city of Norway, a N orwegian citizen of Pakistani origin Ziauddin Pirzada arrived in Landikotal subdivision of Khyber district on Sunday.

Norway-based Ziauddin Pirzada, 59, a resident of Pirokhel in Landikotal, began to travel on his motorcycle which he named ‘Leo’. He enjoyed travelling and discovering new places.

He was enthusiastically welcomed at Michini checkpoint near the Torkham border by additional assistant commissioner Ramiz Ali Shah, Landikotal Press Club president Khalil Jibran, local elders, and police officials.

Ziauddin visited Landikotal Press Club where he spoke to media persons about his adventure. He asserted that it was his intention to ride his motorbike across the globe.

According to Ziauddin Pirzada, he departed from Oslo on May 2 and travelled through 16 countries in both Europe and Asia before arriving in Landikotal on June 4.

“It was the most enjoyable and alluring journey I’ve ever taken,” Zia stated with a smile on his face.

He thanked the villagers, media, traffic police and administration of subdivision Landikotal for their warm welcome.

He said that since leaving Oslo, he had travelled more than 9,000km and planned to keep travelling.

Zia said that it is his desire to visit Pakistan’s picturesque locations in the northern areas, Swat, Chitral, and Kashmir.

“I want to project Pakistan’s soft image, culture, and tourism opportunities to the world, particularly those who want to visit the legendary picnic spots in Pakistan and the historic Khyber Pass,” he added.

He advised young people to visit beautiful locations in Pakistan and engage in healthy activities in order to prevent developing unhealthy habits.