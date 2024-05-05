Field hospitals now operational across Punjab: Azma Bukhari

LAHORE - Azma Bokhari, the provincial minister for Information & Culture, announced on Saturday that in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the field hospitals had been made operational now across Punjab. As per the latest report, over 1,000 patients were attended to in a single day at these field hospitals. Among them, 85 patients benefited from testing facilities, provided by laboratories within these hospitals, while 72 patients underwent x-ray and ultrasound examinations. Bukhari emphasized that field hospitals were offering essential and continuous healthcare services to the residents of remote areas in Punjab. These facilities are fully operational in regions such as Bahawalpur, Jhang, Okara, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Faisalabad, and Sargodha. She further stated that CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s top priority is ensuring a ‘Healthy Punjab,’ as she is committed to constructive initiatives and their steadfast implementation.