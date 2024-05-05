Sunday, May 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Field hospitals now operational across Punjab: Azma Bukhari

Our Staff Reporter
May 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Azma Bokhari, the provincial minister for Information & Culture, announced on Saturday that in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the field hospitals had been made operational now across Punjab. As per the latest report, over 1,000 patients were attended to in a single day at these field hospitals. Among them, 85 patients benefited from testing facilities, provided by laboratories within these hospitals, while 72 patients underwent x-ray and ultrasound examinations. Bukhari emphasized that field hospitals were offering essential and continuous healthcare services to the residents of remote areas in Punjab. These facilities are fully operational in regions such as Bahawalpur, Jhang, Okara, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Faisalabad, and Sargodha. She further stated that CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s top priority is ensuring a ‘Healthy Punjab,’ as she is committed to constructive initiatives and their steadfast implementation.

PM Shehbaz congratulates Sadiq Khan on his election as London’s Mayor

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1714889486.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024