Rs812.4 million fine imposed on 7,774 power pilferers

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 7,774 power pilferers during last 238 days and imposed a fine of over Rs812.4 million for stealing electricity in six circles of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive. A spokesman said here on Saturday that over 18.1 million detection units were charged and 7659 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations whereas the police arrested 6227 pilferers so far in addition to recovery of Rs578.6 million from power pilferers. Giving further details, he said that FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1843 points in Faisalabad First Circle and imposed a fine of Rs.195.3 million on them under the head of 4423,000 detection units. In Faisalabad Second Circle, the FESCO teams caught 1372 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.143.6 million under 3382,000 detection units.

Similarly, 882 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang circle and the company fined Rs.94 million under 2641,000 detection units.

He further said that 1135 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.120.7 million under 2356,000 detection units. In Mianwali circle, 1995 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were fined Rs.193 million for 4030,000 detection units. The FESCO teams also caught 547 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh circle and they were fined Rs.65.5 million for 1300,000 detection units, the spokesman added.

Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

A septuagenarian motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of Civil Line police station. Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that a speeding bus hit a motorcycle on Jail Road. As a result, 72-year-old motorcyclist Ashiq Ali received serious injuries and died on-the-spot.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the bus driver who managed to escape from the scene after accident.