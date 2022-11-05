Share:

RAWALPINDI - City Traffic Police (CTP) issued over 53,172 challan tickets and imposed fines on traffic rules violators during last month.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad informed that traffic wardens had been directed to make all-out efforts for the smooth flow of traffic on city roads. The CTO said that CTP also impounded 3,048 motorcycles in different police stations.

Wrong parking was creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic, he said, adding that traffic wardens and field officers had been directed to take strict action against irresponsible road users.

Enhanced numbers of traffic wardens had been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters were also available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in a wrong manner, he added.

The CTO said earnest efforts were being made to regulate city traffic and urged the citizens to cooperate with traffic police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated through the smooth flow of traffic on city roads.