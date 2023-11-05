Sunday, November 05, 2023
Concerns over the drastic increase in electricity bills

November 05, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Today, I am writing to express my deep concern and disap­pointment over the recent dras­tic increase in electricity bills and unit charges that have left many citizens, including myself, grap­pling with financial burdens and uncertainty. The sudden surge in electricity bills has had a pro­found impact on the lives of ordi­nary citizens, who are already fac­ing economic challenges due to various factors, including inflation and rising living costs. It is evident that this surge in electricity bills is causing considerable distress and hardship for countless families and businesses across our nation.

Transparency in the calcula­tion of electricity charges is par­amount. It is essential that con­sumers are provided with detailed breakdowns of their bills to ensure they understand the factors con­tributing to the increased costs. This transparency would not only foster trust but also empower con­sumers to take measures to re­duce their electricity consumption more effectively.

I also call upon our elected rep­resentatives to engage in a con­structive dialogue on this matter. A collaborative effort between gov­ernment officials, regulatory bod­ies, and citizens can lead to a more just and sustainable solution.

In conclusion, I implore our pol­icymakers and regulators to take immediate action to address this pressing issue and ensure that the burden of increased electricity bills does not continue to weigh heavily on the shoulders of the people of Pakistan. Our nation deserves an electricity pricing structure that is both reasonable and considerate of the challenges we face.

ZOHA JAFFRY,

Karachi.

