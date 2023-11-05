Concerns over the drastic increase in electricity bills

Today, I am writing to express my deep concern and disappointment over the recent drastic increase in electricity bills and unit charges that have left many citizens, including myself, grappling with financial burdens and uncertainty. The sudden surge in electricity bills has had a profound impact on the lives of ordinary citizens, who are already facing economic challenges due to various factors, including inflation and rising living costs. It is evident that this surge in electricity bills is causing considerable distress and hardship for countless families and businesses across our nation.
Transparency in the calculation of electricity charges is paramount. It is essential that consumers are provided with detailed breakdowns of their bills to ensure they understand the factors contributing to the increased costs. This transparency would not only foster trust but also empower consumers to take measures to reduce their electricity consumption more effectively.
I also call upon our elected representatives to engage in a constructive dialogue on this matter. A collaborative effort between government officials, regulatory bodies, and citizens can lead to a more just and sustainable solution.
In conclusion, I implore our policymakers and regulators to take immediate action to address this pressing issue and ensure that the burden of increased electricity bills does not continue to weigh heavily on the shoulders of the people of Pakistan. Our nation deserves an electricity pricing structure that is both reasonable and considerate of the challenges we face.
ZOHA JAFFRY,
Karachi.