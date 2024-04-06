Saturday, April 06, 2024
309 illegal power connections disconnected in Hesco anti-theft crackdown

APP
April 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -   The Hy­derabad Electric Supply Com­pany (HESCO) in its ongoing anti-theft drive identified 309 more connections involved in electricity theft in the HESCO region during the last 24 hours, including 14 com­mercial and 294 domestic. According to HESCO spokes­person, all apprehended con­nections were disconnected, and those involved in power theft have been issued de­tection bills totaling 131793 units, valued at 3.598 million rupees. The HESCO authori­ties submitted letters against 280 individuals involved in electricity theft in various police stations for registra­tion of FIRs, out of which 38 cases were registered. The HESCO spokesperson fur­ther highlighted that during the 210-day long crackdown, a recovery of more than 12049.8 million rupees has been made. The HESCO chief vowed that the uninterrupt­ed grand operation against power thieves will persist until complete eradication of electricity theft. 

