Saturday, April 06, 2024
Balochistan IG Police inaugurates School of Investigation, Police firing Range

APP
April 06, 2024
Gwader, Quetta

QUETTA  -  Balochistan Inspector General Police (IGP) Abdul Khaliq Sheikh on Friday formally inaugurated the School of Investigation and Police Firing Range in Police Training College Quetta by laying the foun­dation stone. Additional IG Police Jawad Ahmed Dogar, Commandant Police Training College Quet­ta, Muhammad Ashfaq Alam, Deputy Commandant PTC Aurangzeb, Chief Law Instructor Rahmatullah Bangulzai, AIG Development were also present in the ceremony.

On this occasion, the IG Police Balochistan was given a detailed briefing on the usefulness and im­portance of the complex given to the Department of Investigation under the School of Investigation by the higher authorities.

Giving details of the positive developments, he reiterated his commitment that the completion of the complex would help in strengthening the capa­bilities of the Balochistan Police.

Police launch crackdown on timber mafia

IG said on this occasion that it was not only nec­essary to make the operational and investigation responsibilities under the police department very unusual in order to cleanse the society from crimes and make it a cradle of peace, but also with the new techniques of crimes nowadays, it also takes time to cope. He said that similar schools would be established in other police training centers with the aim of making the investigation process and mechanism effective through education and train­ing with standard curriculum.

IG said that only those police officers who meet the criteria like fitness and ability in terms of train­ing from the School of Investigation would be giv­en importance.

