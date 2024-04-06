KP minister annoyed over delay in uplift schemes

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Communications and Construction Shakeel Ahmed on Friday expressed annoyance over slow pace of work on the development projects.

The minister took notice and directed the execu­tives and related officers of all the divisions of the de­partment to submit a review report on all the devel­opment schemes of the province and the nature of work on them within ten days so that necessary le­gal action could be taken against those responsible.

He gave these instructions while presiding over a briefing meeting held by the Department of Communi­cations and Construction regarding ongoing projects.

On the occasion, Secretary Communications and Construction Idris Marwat, Chief Engineer Project Naveed Iqbal, Managing Director Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa Highways Authority Asad Ali, Deputy Secretary In­ayat-ur-Rehman, Director Technical Dr. Azmat Ali and other officers of northern divisions were also present.