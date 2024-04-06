KP minister annoyed over delay in uplift schemes

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Communications and Construction Shakeel Ahmed on Friday expressed annoyance over slow pace of work on the development projects.
The minister took notice and directed the executives and related officers of all the divisions of the department to submit a review report on all the development schemes of the province and the nature of work on them within ten days so that necessary legal action could be taken against those responsible.
He gave these instructions while presiding over a briefing meeting held by the Department of Communications and Construction regarding ongoing projects.
On the occasion, Secretary Communications and Construction Idris Marwat, Chief Engineer Project Naveed Iqbal, Managing Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority Asad Ali, Deputy Secretary Inayat-ur-Rehman, Director Technical Dr. Azmat Ali and other officers of northern divisions were also present.