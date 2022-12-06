Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed Supreme Court's suo motu notice of journalist Arshad Sharif's murder.
In a tweet on Tuesday, he said the government will extend full cooperation to the Court in this regard.
The Prime Minister said he had already written a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan for setting up a Judicial Commission to probe the murder.
