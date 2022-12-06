Share:

ISLAMABAD - An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned the hear­ing of LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others till December 20. The hearing of the case was adjourned with­out further proceeding due to the non-availability of the judge. AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan had left the charge of his office after the comple­tion of his appointment peri­od and the new appointment on the slot was still awaited. The reference had named Sha­hid Khaqan Abbasi, his son Abdullah Khaqan, former fi­nance minister Miftah Ismail and others as accused. Talking to newsmen outside the court, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that this so-called system of accountability should be end­ed up as it aimed only at disre­specting the politicians