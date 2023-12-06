CM takes swift action to address hospitals infrastructure issues

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Mayo Hospital, Services Hospital, and the College of Nursing, here on Tuesday. He conducted a thorough re­view of the ongoing upgradation works at the Children’s Emergency and Main Emergency Block of Mayo Hospital. Dur­ing the inspection of Children’s Emer­gency, the chief minister noted the ab­sence of workers and a lack of progress. Expressing concern, he directed that the upgradation of the Children’s Emergency floors should be expedited by imple­menting a three-shift work schedule.

Moving on to the Emergency Block of Mayo Hospital, he inspected the construc­tion progress and expressed satisfaction. He directed the completion of the Emer­gency Block within the current month, emphasizing a swift and sustainable solu­tion to water seepage on the walls.

In a briefing, CM Naqvi was informed about the rapid progress in installing tiles, wiring, and air conditioning in the Emer­gency Block. The Secretary of Communi­cation and Works provided an update on the Emergency Block’s upgradation.

Continuing his visit, CM Naqvi re­viewed the Services Hospital upgrada­tion project and the College of Nursing. Observing subpar conditions at the Col­lege of Nursing, he promptly announced a Rs 90 million plan for its renovation and reconstruction. Inspecting the nursing hostel, he directly inquired about issues from nursing students who complained about inadequate accommodation facili­ties. He assured them of improvements and ordered immediate action. Notably, the College of Nursing at Services Hos­pital was originally constructed in 1980.

Expressing displeasure for not includ­ing the doctors’ cafeteria in the upgra­dation program at Services Hospital, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered its inclusion and directed the relocation of administrative offices to the basement. He emphasized the need to dismantle unnecessary structures at the back of the hospital and relocate the lab for patient convenience. Chief Minister Mohsin Naq­vi reviewed the upgradation progress of the main building of Services Hospital and directed its completion within the stipulated period. The visit was attend­ed by Provincial Minister Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Dr. Javed Akram, Secretary Health, Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences, MS Services Hospital, Special Secretary Health, and relevant officials.