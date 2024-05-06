Iron Brothers

Regimes come and go, but geopolitical realities are a constant that changes at a glacial pace. Pakistan’s newfound diplomatic nous is welcome; however, we must remember that international friends can be fickle. As Pakistan and China reiterated their commitment on Sunday to strengthen cooperation and aim for further enhancement and development of projects within the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), we are reminded once again that China remains our most valuable ally at this moment and will remain so in the foreseeable future.

The meeting between Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and the Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China, Zheng Jianbang on the sidelines of the 15th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Islamic Summit Conference in Banjul underscores the importance of the bilateral partnership. Despite meetings with Turkish and Azerbaijani representatives, it was the meeting with China that took center stage in the commentary that followed.

In a short span of time, Pakistan has re-engaged with ignored international partners, repaired fraught relations with existing allies, and explored new opportunities for cooperation on the international front. The charm offensive has been quite successful, Pakistan has been able to attract interest in investment, and eyes increasing bilateral trade volumes with multiple nations. Meanwhile, a robust domestic revenue generation plan – on paper and not in practice currently – has given hope for an economic recovery. International monetary organizations have given their cautious nods of approval, and the Pakistani stock market reflects this confidence.

Despite all this diplomatic activity, Pakistani policymakers are acutely aware of how easily these gains can be reversed. Investment could fail to materialize; international monetary organizations can withhold funding at the flick of a bureaucratic switch – as they have done several times in the past - and dollar reserves can run out. With an increasingly vindictive and polarizing West engaged in multiple conflicts worldwide, such a change in policy can come at any time.

However, the relationship with China is the only one that can be predicted to remain stable. Geopolitical fault lines make us natural allies. Military cooperation, which is increasing year-on-year, makes the partnership entrenched in both nation’s war doctrines. Meanwhile the Belt and Road Initiative, and its Pakistani component of CPEC, is a key piece of this region’s connectivity and prosperity puzzle, while also being the only structural international investment into Pakistan. There is no doubt that the ‘iron brothers’ will continue their brotherhood into the future.