Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz advance to French Open semifinals

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz moved to the French Open semifinals after they defeated their opponents on Tuesday.

World No. 1 Alcaraz from Spain eliminated Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets (6-2, 6-1, 7-6) after two hours and 12 minutes on the 10th day of the French Open at Roland-Garros.

Djokovic, who is ranked third in the world, beat Russia's Karen Khachanov 3-1 (4-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-4) to reach the 12th French Open semifinals.

Alcaraz will face Djokovic in the most anticipated clash of the tournament on Friday.