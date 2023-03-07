Share:

A Gallup survey titled “Public Pulse Report” revealed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran khan was the most popular leader with positive rating of 61 percent however, Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz’s Supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were only given positive rating of 36 percent.

Almost 2,000 people from the whole country took part in the survey.

Imran Khan was given positive rating as following: 29pc from Punjab, 28pc from Sindh and 14pc from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was given negative rating of 65pc while 32pc gave him a positive rating. He was given more points in Punjab in comparison to other provinces.

Then, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was rated more positively in Sindh than in any other province and as total, he was given 36pc rating.

PML-N Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz, however, was rated negatively by 61pc while 34pc gave her a positive rating. “People from Punjab see her in a positive light as compared to other provinces,” the survey showed.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman received a negative rating by 57pc while only 31pc gave him a positive rating. He received the least negative ratings from citizens from KP.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was given negative rating of 67pc while positive rating of 27pc.

“Since 2022, Zardari has gained a more favorable opinion amongst the Public Pulse Report population. However, people from Punjab gave him the most negative ratings, followed by KP and then Sindh,” the survey said.

More details

The survey also noted that majority of the respondents, 62pc, blamed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)/PML-N for the current economic crisis while only 38pc blame the previous PTI government.

“It does not come as a surprise that an overwhelming majority of those who put the blame on PDM/PML-N had voting intentions for PTI and vice versa,” the survey said.

