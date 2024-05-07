Tuesday, May 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Tractor, thresher owners refuse to reduce charges

APP
May 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Quetta

ABBOTTABAD   -   Tractor and wheat thresher owners of the Hazara division on Monday stood firm in their decision to maintain high hourly charges, despite issuance of hourly rate list from district administrations to reduce rates in line with decreased diesel prices.

Following the issuance of rate lists by local authorities, it was expected that owners would adjust their charges accordingly. However, owners continue to charge between Rs4500 to Rs5000 per hour for thrashing, while for ploughing services, the rate remains at Rs4000 per hour.

Farmers in the region are facing significant distress as they grapple with the aftermath of unexpected heavy rains, which have devastated standing crops. With more rain forecasted, the situation is becoming increasingly dire for agricultural communities.

The refusal of tractor and thresher owners to lower their rates has added to the financial burden on farmers, who are already struggling with high expenses for fertilizers, seeds, and medicines. Many farmers rely on these services to salvage what remains of their crops after the damage caused by inclement weather.

Weather to remain hot and humid in Karachi: PMD

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1715047476.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024