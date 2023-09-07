I am writing to express my concern about the rampant corruption in Pakistan and its impact on the country’s economic situation. Corruption has become a major obstacle to progress and development in our beloved country.
The present Pakistani government has correctly decided that all forms of corruption must be eradicated to offer a satisfactory system in the future. Also, the recent economic situation in Pakistan has been a very challenging one for its citizens. The public also has a strong need for strict accountability because they think a nonpartisan government can handle this problem.
The value of the Pakistani rupee has been depreciating, inflation has been rising, and unemployment has been increasing. These issues have made it difficult for the common people, and coupled with the government’s inability to curb this menace has worsened the situation, leaving the common people at the mercy of the corrupt elite.
At the same time, corruption has become a prevalent problem in Pakistan. Our nation’s corruption is so pervasive that it has torn apart the basic foundation of our civilization. By launching a campaign against corruption via the efforts of NAB and other Anti-Corruption Agencies, the present administration has demonstrated its will to keep the government clean. This has strengthened the stability and endurance of its social and political institutions. It has corrupted all aspects of society, from the highest levels of government to the lowest levels of bureaucracy. Corruption is a major cause of poverty and underdevelopment in our country. It has eroded public trust in government institutions and undermined the rule of law.
It is high time for the government to take decisive action to root out corruption and restore public trust in government institutions. This can only be done through a combination of political will, strong legal frameworks, and an active civil society. The government should also prioritize economic reforms that can boost growth, create jobs, and reduce poverty.
In conclusion, corruption and the current economic situation in Pakistan are deeply intertwined. Unless we tackle corruption head-on, we cannot hope to build a prosperous and equitable society. I urge the government to take bold steps to fight corruption and to work towards a brighter future for all Pakistanis.
AQSA TARIQ,
Karachi.