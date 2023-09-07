I am writing to express my con­cern about the rampant corrup­tion in Pakistan and its impact on the country’s economic situation. Corruption has become a major obstacle to progress and develop­ment in our beloved country.

The present Pakistani govern­ment has correctly decided that all forms of corruption must be eradicated to offer a satisfactory system in the future. Also, the re­cent economic situation in Paki­stan has been a very challenging one for its citizens. The public also has a strong need for strict ac­countability because they think a nonpartisan government can han­dle this problem.

The value of the Pakistani ru­pee has been depreciating, infla­tion has been rising, and unem­ployment has been increasing. These issues have made it diffi­cult for the common people, and coupled with the government’s inability to curb this menace has worsened the situation, leaving the common people at the mercy of the corrupt elite.

At the same time, corruption has become a prevalent problem in Pakistan. Our nation’s corrup­tion is so pervasive that it has torn apart the basic foundation of our civilization. By launching a campaign against corruption via the efforts of NAB and oth­er Anti-Corruption Agencies, the present administration has dem­onstrated its will to keep the gov­ernment clean. This has strength­ened the stability and endurance of its social and political institu­tions. It has corrupted all aspects of society, from the highest levels of government to the lowest lev­els of bureaucracy. Corruption is a major cause of poverty and un­derdevelopment in our country. It has eroded public trust in gov­ernment institutions and under­mined the rule of law.

It is high time for the government to take decisive action to root out corruption and restore public trust in government institutions. This can only be done through a combi­nation of political will, strong legal frameworks, and an active civil so­ciety. The government should also prioritize economic reforms that can boost growth, create jobs, and reduce poverty.

In conclusion, corruption and the current economic situation in Pakistan are deeply inter­twined. Unless we tackle corrup­tion head-on, we cannot hope to build a prosperous and equitable society. I urge the government to take bold steps to fight cor­ruption and to work towards a brighter future for all Pakistanis.

AQSA TARIQ,

Karachi.