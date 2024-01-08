Monday, January 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

OIC reiterates call for implementation of UNSC resolutions on Kashmir

OIC reiterates call for implementation of UNSC resolutions on Kashmir
Web Desk
5:54 PM | January 08, 2024
International

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has reiterated its call on the international community to honour the resolution of the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan espousing the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

The General Secretariat in a statement reaffirmed the OIC’s support for the Kashmiri people’s inalienable right to self-determination and for the final settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The statement said that the OIC urged the international community to ensure the implementation of those resolutions.

Tags:

Web Desk

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1704691341.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024