OIC reiterates call for implementation of UNSC resolutions on Kashmir

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has reiterated its call on the international community to honour the resolution of the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan espousing the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

The General Secretariat in a statement reaffirmed the OIC’s support for the Kashmiri people’s inalienable right to self-determination and for the final settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The statement said that the OIC urged the international community to ensure the implementation of those resolutions.