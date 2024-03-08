Friday, March 08, 2024
Neighbour held for robbery; 11 tola gold ornaments recovered

APP
March 08, 2024
Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI   -   Rawat police here on Thursday managed to net a dacoit allegedly involved in a da­coity and recovered a car, 11 tola gold ornaments, a costly watch and weapon used in the robbery.

According to a police spokes­man, a dacoity case was registered against unknown persons in Ra­wat police station.

Police after initial inquiry, in­vestigated the neighbour namely Saad Abrar, who revealed that he along with his accomplices were involved in the robbery. A car, 11 tola gold ornaments, a cost­ly watch and weapons used in the dacoity were recovered from the arrested accused. 

The SHO Rawat said that the ar­rested accused have been shifted to jail for identification parade. 

Superintendent of Police, Sadd­ar, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar appreciated police performance and said that the lawbreakers could not escape from the grip of the law.

