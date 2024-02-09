Tight security arrangements ensured

LAHORE - The polling process for general elec­tions 2024 commenced amid tight security arrangements in Multan division. Candidates of different political parties and independents installed camps to guide voters out­side different polling stations. In the Multan division, a total of 8,097,260 voters will exercise their right to vote for different political parties and independent candidates. There are 16 national assembly and 32 provincial assembly seats in Multan division which comprises districts Vehari, Khanewal, Lodhran and Mul­tan. At national assembly seats, 240 candidates are contesting elections. However, at 32 provincial assem­bly seats, 642 candidates are facing one another. Four District Return­ing Officers, 48 Returning Officers, 96 Assistant Returning Officers and 57539 officials were performing du­ties to ensure the smooth conduct of the polling process.