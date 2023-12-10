Sunday, December 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Humanitarian crisis worsens in Gaza as Israel-Hamas war intensifies

Israel admits 4 more soldiers killed by Hamas fighters

Humanitarian crisis worsens in Gaza as Israel-Hamas war intensifies
Agencies
December 10, 2023
Top Stories, International, Newspaper

GAZA/ ISRAEL  -  Clashes between Hamas and the Is­raeli military continued in multiple parts of the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

Hamas’ military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, said Saturday that its fight­ers were “engaged in fierce battles from zero distance with occupation forces west of Jabalia camp,” in the north of Gaza. It also claimed clash­es occurred in Zaytoun, which is in northern Gaza as well. Jabalya has seen several days of fierce fighting, plus Israeli airstrikes. The Israel De­fense Forces said the 931st Battalion received information about Hamas militants occupying buildings in the area. The Israel Defense Forc­es announced that four more soldiers were killed in battles inside the Gaza Strip. One of them, Maor Cohen Eisenkot, was the nephew of government minister Gadi Eisen­kot, whose son Gal was killed in northern Gaza on Thursday. Maor Co­hen Eisenkot, 19, was a soldier of the Golani Bri­gade. He was killed Fri­day, the IDF said. All four of the soldiers killed were fighting in the southern Gaza Strip. So far, 96 IDF soldiers have died in bat­tle inside the Gaza Strip, according to the military. The IDF statement also said 12 soldiers were se­verely injured over the weekend during fighting inside the strip, and two soldiers were severely injured Friday by Hezbol­lah fire from Lebanon.

Pakistan has to improve ties with upset neighbours: Nawaz Sharif

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1702161947.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023