Locked in Limbo

In the remote area of Bazdad, located in the Awaran district of Balochistan, life is far from ordinary. While the picturesque landscapes may seem peaceful, the harsh reality faced by their residents paints a different picture. The village is marred by numerous challenges, with one of the most pressing issues being the overwhelming presence of military camps.
The people of Bazdad, who already endured a severe lack of basic necessities such as education and healthcare facilities, now face the constant presence of military camps that have transformed their everyday existence. Many schools have been turned into military camps. These schools, which should ideally be places of learning and growth, now serve a different purpose. This leaves the children with limited educational opportunities.
Imagine that after every 20 minutes, the villagers are subjected to rigorous security checks, making even the simplest of tasks an ordeal. The situation worsens when the villagers are not allowed to use vehicles after sunrise (Muqhrib). This restriction has far-reaching consequences, particularly in emergencies. Residents must obtain permission from the military, a process that can take 10 to 20 minutes, depending on the circumstances. Given the scarcity of proper network towers and communication systems, with only Ufone providing service, if the network fails, residents have no choice but to undertake a 40-minute journey to the nearest military camp to request permission. In a life-and-death emergency, this delay can have dire consequences, especially for patients in need of urgent medical attention. Pregnant women or those requiring immediate medical care face nothing short of a living nightmare.
These restrictions are akin to a form of forced isolation, compounding the difficulties faced by the residents in accessing essential services. The situation is not a trivial matter; it is a pressing issue that demands attention and intervention. It is crucial for the relevant authorities and policymakers to work towards a more humane and equitable resolution. The situation is akin to a resurrection of the trials and tribulations that should have no place in any society. The people have endured enough, and it is time for their voices to be heard, their concerns addressed, and their lives to improve for the better.
MARWAND RAZA,
Awaran.