Locked in Limbo

In the remote area of Bazdad, lo­cated in the Awaran district of Balochistan, life is far from ordi­nary. While the picturesque land­scapes may seem peaceful, the harsh reality faced by their resi­dents paints a different picture. The village is marred by numer­ous challenges, with one of the most pressing issues being the overwhelming presence of mili­tary camps.

The people of Bazdad, who al­ready endured a severe lack of basic necessities such as educa­tion and healthcare facilities, now face the constant presence of mili­tary camps that have transformed their everyday existence. Many schools have been turned into mil­itary camps. These schools, which should ideally be places of learn­ing and growth, now serve a dif­ferent purpose. This leaves the children with limited educational opportunities.

Imagine that after every 20 min­utes, the villagers are subjected to rigorous security checks, mak­ing even the simplest of tasks an ordeal. The situation wors­ens when the villagers are not al­lowed to use vehicles after sun­rise (Muqhrib). This restriction has far-reaching consequences, particularly in emergencies. Res­idents must obtain permission from the military, a process that can take 10 to 20 minutes, de­pending on the circumstances. Given the scarcity of proper net­work towers and communication systems, with only Ufone provid­ing service, if the network fails, residents have no choice but to undertake a 40-minute journey to the nearest military camp to re­quest permission. In a life-and-death emergency, this delay can have dire consequences, especial­ly for patients in need of urgent medical attention. Pregnant wom­en or those requiring immediate medical care face nothing short of a living nightmare.

These restrictions are akin to a form of forced isolation, com­pounding the difficulties faced by the residents in accessing es­sential services. The situation is not a trivial matter; it is a press­ing issue that demands attention and intervention. It is crucial for the relevant authorities and poli­cymakers to work towards a more humane and equitable resolution. The situation is akin to a resur­rection of the trials and tribula­tions that should have no place in any society. The people have en­dured enough, and it is time for their voices to be heard, their con­cerns addressed, and their lives to improve for the better.

MARWAND RAZA,

Awaran.