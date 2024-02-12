Monday, February 12, 2024
Rs88.6m released for reconstruction of nursing college, hostel

Our Staff Reporter
February 12, 2024
LAHORE   -  The Punjab government has released Rs 88.6 million for renovation and repair of the nursing college and hostel at Ameeruddin Medical College/Lahore General Hospital (LGH). Principal Ameeruddin Medical College Professor Al-Fareed Zafar said during a visit to the college on Sunday that out of total funds, Rs. 76 million would be allocated for the nursing hostel, while Rs. 12.6 million would be utilised for the nursing college. The nursing college and hostel, established in 1962, were in dire need of repair and renovation. Prof Zafar said renovation would include state-of-the-art lecture rooms and a well-equipped library to enhance the educational environment for students. During an interaction with students, Prof Zafar urged them to dedicate themselves to their professional education and training. He highlighted the noble nature of the nursing profession, which offers training, stipends, free hostel accommodation, and direct grade-16 employment upon completion of the four-year degree programme. Principal Nursing College Maimoona Sattar also attended the visit, emphasizing the importance of nurturing dedicated healthcare professionals committed to serving humanity.

