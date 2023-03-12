Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan has named senior diplomat and permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva Khalil Hashmi as Pakistan’s new envoy to China. Ambassador Khalil Hasmhmi would replace Ambassador Moinul Haq who has completed his tenure after reaching superunation last month.

Ambassador Moin Ul Haq was appointed as Pakistan ambassador to China in August 2020. He has served for two and half years as Pakistan Ambassador to China. Prior to his posting in China, he served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to France for three years. Ambassador Khalil Hashmi is expected to take charge of his new diplomatic assignment next month after completion of diplomatic formalities.

Ambassador Khalil Hashmi is a career foreign service officer. Ambassador Khalil Hashmi assumed his position as Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Geneva on 10 November 2019.

Prior to his appointment in Geneva, Ambassador Hashmi served as Director General (United Nations) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Ambassador Hashmi has previously held portfolios of Director General for European region, Director General Arms Control and Director for Disarmament Affairs, India and South Asian region.

Ambassador Hashmi’s diplomatic career includes bilateral postings at Pakistan Embassies in Copenhagen (1999-2002) and Beijing (2008-2010). He twice served at the Pakistan Mission to the United Nations in New York (2004-2007) and (2012-2016), including as Deputy Permanent Representative. Ambassador Hashmi joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1994, and has worked on a range of policy issues related to arms control, counter-terrorism, human rights and climate change, among others.