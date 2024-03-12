Ufone 4G, Huawei win GSMA GLOMO award

ISLAMABAD - Ufone 4G & Huawei won the GSMA GLOMO award for the category ‘Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets’ at the Mobile World Congress for groundbreaking solution of Microwave SuperHub. The global first-ever trial and commercial deployment of SuperHub feature was done in Ufone network during Q4 2023 enhancing spectral efficiency of microwave spectrum. Microwave spectrum, a critical asset in today’s digital landscape, demands efficient utilization to meet ever-growing demands of wireless technologies, as challenges facing microwave backhaul networks have intensified, particularly in emerging markets such as developing countries with lesser optical fiber footprints. In response to these challenges, Huawei and Ufone 4G joined forces & unveiled the groundbreaking SuperHub solution.