Khadija Shah challenges her physical remand decision in LHC

LAHORE - PTI activist Khadija Shah has challenged an anti-terrorism court’s decision of granting her physical remand in the LHC. Barris­ter Sameer Khosa has filed Khadija Shah’s petition in the high court pleading that the police had got physical remand of the petitioner in 9 May case for score of times. “The trial court dis­missed the bail petition against the facts of case and the court decided her bail petition after addition of new clauses of law in the case,” according to the pe­tition. “The trial court has granted physical remand of the petitioner against the law. Granting physical re­mand without recovery has been illegal,” petitioner said.