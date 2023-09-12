Tuesday, September 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Khadija Shah challenges her physical remand decision in LHC

Khadija Shah challenges her physical remand decision in LHC
Agencies
September 12, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   PTI activist Khadija Shah has challenged an anti-terrorism court’s decision of granting her physical remand in the LHC. Barris­ter Sameer Khosa has filed Khadija Shah’s petition in the high court pleading that the police had got physical remand of the petitioner in 9 May case for score of times. “The trial court dis­missed the bail petition against the facts of case and the court decided her bail petition after addition of new clauses of law in the case,” according to the pe­tition. “The trial court has granted physical remand of the petitioner against the law. Granting physical re­mand without recovery has been illegal,” petitioner said.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1694403989.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023