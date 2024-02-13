Khwaja Asif urges political parties to respect public mandate

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior lead­er Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday urged the po­litical parties to respect the public mandate as general elections were conducted transparently. Talking to a private news channel, he said political parties that had won the polls with a clear major­ity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh had started targeting only Punjab results as they faced humiliation defeat in the largest prov­ince of the country. “Some political parties are trying to make polls controversial by leveling false allegations which were baseless,” “Elec­tions must be accepted as a whole,” he added. To a ques­tion about establishing a co­alition government, he said that negotiations and con­versations are already un­derway and will yield posi­tive outcomes soon.