Tuesday, February 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Khwaja Asif urges political parties to respect public mandate

Khwaja Asif urges political parties to respect public mandate
Agencies
February 13, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior lead­er Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday urged the po­litical parties to respect the public mandate as general elections were conducted transparently. Talking to a private news channel, he said political parties that had won the polls with a clear major­ity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh had started targeting only Punjab results as they faced humiliation defeat in the largest prov­ince of the country. “Some political parties are trying to make polls controversial by leveling false allegations which were baseless,” “Elec­tions must be accepted as a whole,” he added. To a ques­tion about establishing a co­alition government, he said that negotiations and con­versations are already un­derway and will yield posi­tive outcomes soon.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1707710545.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024