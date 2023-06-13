Tuesday, June 13, 2023
GPA plans 20MW for Gwadar Port, free zones

INP
June 13, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -  Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) has finalized plan to supply 20 MW to energize Gwadar Port, Gwadar Free Zone South and Gwadar Free Zone North.

Around Rs727.738 million have been earmarked under public sector development programme (PSDP) in the Federal Budget 2023-24 presented by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on June 09. Quetta Electric Supply Company (QUESCO) has already okayed administrative and structural procedures to make sure power supply to all three entities, according to a report carried by Gwadar Pro on Saturday.

COPHC official told Gwadar Pro that COPHC has hired a consultant for designing of transmission line infrastructure. “As soon as the layout is finalised, electricity network, to be laid down within the premises of Gwadar Port, will be connected to Main Gwadar Grid Station.”

In addition, he said GPA in collaboration with QUESCO set in motion two packages of transmission lines. “One package includes around 12 kilometres transmission through Energy corridor (service road) along Eastbay Expressway to outside the boundary of Gwadar Port.

“Second Package includes around 350 meters transmission line from Gwadar Grid Station to Gwadar Free Zone North,” he added.

“It is highly likely that electricity tariff will vary between Rs35 to Rs45 for industrial purpose as per normal and peak hours with uninterrupted manner free from outage like 24 hours,” he disclosed.

The move will allow Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zones to liberate themselves from expensive electricity being produced by installed 8.5MW diesel-powered generator.

From 2015 to 2023, Gwadar Port is using diesel-generator apparatus for electricity purpose on bulky cost that has been taking a heavy toll on financial bill.

GPA official said that 20MW power supply will promise impetus to tenacious economic activities and acceleration of industrialisation in Gwadar, Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zones.

Gwadar Port has continued to struggle to meet high cost of diesel generated electricity since 2015.

Previously, Gwadar Port operator had to come up with a proposal to install a 50MW Independent Power Producer (IPP)’s plant in collaboration with Chinese power producers.

For long, Chinese companies are overstressed by overpriced power production by 8.5 MW generators in Gwadar Free Zone against the backdrop of non-availability of power supply from government. After petrol prices soared, the cost of electricity shot up, putting extreme burden on corporate finance.

“Gwadar Port used to purchase diesel for generator at a cost of Rs. 20.3 million monthly. Chinese companies in Gwadar Free Zone were charged Rs. 49 per unit accordingly, which was very high.

