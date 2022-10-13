Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that those who allowed criminals to come to power are destined to be humiliated.

The PTI chief said on Twitter that the torture of PTI leader Senator Azam Swati for tweeting on NRO-2 is another shameful incident in the country’s history. He questioned that is it appropriate to force people to respect any individual or institution through violence and intimidation. “The Holy Quran teaches us to respect and humiliation are solely in Allah’s jurisdiction”, the PTI chief added.

Imran Khan further said, “Those who have allowed the biggest criminals not only to evade accountability after stealing billions from the nation but to come to power again are destined to be humiliated.”