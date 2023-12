KARACHI-United Bank Limited (UBL) was presented with the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) ‘Top Companies of the Year’ award for 2022 in Karachi recently. On receiving the award, Muhammad Jawaid Iqbal, President & CEO UBL, said, “UBL is honoured to be recognized as one of Pakistan’s top companies for 2022. This achievement is a testament to the unwavering support of our customers and the dedicated efforts of our employees.”