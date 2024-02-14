President Alvi writes to Swiss President for provision of Quaid’s documents

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has written a letter to the Presi­dent of the Swiss Confed­eration, seeking assistance in providing copies of archival documents about the life of Ahmad Ali Jinnah (brother of Quaid-i-Azam Moham­mad Ali Jinnah) to Pakistan. The documents, currently in possession of Zurich’s City Archives, are a compilation of photographs, history and details of the life of Ahmad Ali Jinnah and related to late Fatima Goepfert Jinnah, niece of the Founder of Pakistan, a President Secretariat press release said. The President, in the letter, stated that given the status and importance of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, having access to these documents was a mat­ter of national value and in­terest for Pakistani people. President Alvi conveyed that First Lady Samina Alvi had visited Zurich Archives in January 2024, and after read­ing most of the documents, had taken a personal interest in the matter. The President has requested Switzerland to gift this historical document collection to the National Ar­chives of Pakistan.