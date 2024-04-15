Monday, April 15, 2024
Minister says healthcare being improved at local level

Sohaib Bherth reveals that four BHUs and RHCs fully renovated as part of a pilot project

LAHORE   -  Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Punjab Sohaib Ahmed Bherth has announced that the Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has initiated a comprehensive overhaul of Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centers (RHCs) across the province. In a statement, he revealed that four BHUs and RHCs have been fully renovated as part of a pilot project.

These facilities have been modernized with state-of-the-art infrastructure and equipped with advanced health amenities. Bherth emphasized that providing enhanced healthcare services to the residents of remote and underserved areas is a top priority for Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The government is committed to ensuring that these communities have access to quality healthcare facilities with modern infrastructure.

