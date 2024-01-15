Gazan patients in dire need of medical care as conflict reaches grim milestone

Yousuf Ali, a Palestinian cancer patient, still struggled to get life-saving treatment as the deadly Israel-Hamas conflict has ravaged the Gaza Strip for 100 days.

Ali, suffering from lung cancer, said his health condition has deteriorated due to poor access to any proper medical treatment since the onset of the conflict on Oct. 7, 2023.

"For three years, I used to receive periodic treatment at hospitals in the West Bank and Israel to keep my condition stable, before the war flipped my life upside down," the patient recalled.

The 44-year-old man was forced to leave his house and relocate to Rafah, like many of the more than 1.9 million internally displaced Gaza residents.

Since then (the start of the conflict), "I have neither received any specialty drugs nor any medical examination from a specialist," he told Xinhua, lamenting that his pain has grown twice as intense as before.

"I am dying slowly, and no one is caring about us (the patients)," he said.