35,000 residents of Badin’s coast displaced due to cyclone fear

BADIN-In a major development, the coastal region of district Badin which was witnessing a mass evacuation of its residents as cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ 2023 approaches soon to hit coastal area district Badin.

District administration led by Agha Shahnawaz Khan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Badin has declared 40 different schools and government buildings as ‘relief camps’ where hundreds displaced families have been shifted in twelve relief camps including Mono Technical Institute SF Rahu, Army Public School SF Rahu, Cambridge School, GMS Bhugra Memon, GBPS Ahmed Rajo, Khamiso Kachhi, Allah Bachayo Talpur, Netraj Kolhi, Shono Kolhi and others.

The people of different union councils of coastal belt including Ahmed Rajo, Zero point, Bhugra Memon, Shaheed Dodo Soomro, Behdmi and others have been evacuated and shifted to the established relief camps in Taluka Badin and SF Rahu. Mostly relief camps were observed of depriving the basic facilities and government officials were trying to facilitate the displaced families at the initial basis of their shifting in the camps.

Provincial Minister Muhammad Ismail Rahu, Director General PDMA Syed Salman Shah, DC Badin Agha Shahnawaz Khan also visited the different camps in Taluka Badin and SF Rahu and discussed with people about their issues and provided facilities amid to ensure the people safe and facilitated.

Furthermore, the cyclone also poses a significant threat to the people of coastal belt with potential for high winds, heavy rainfall, storm surges, and widespread flooding. Moreover, evacuation measures for families have been put in place by district administration Badin. All concerned departments and NGOs including LHDP, HANDS and others and emergency response teams comprising rescue personnel, medical staff, and volunteers are on high alert, ready to assist in any rescue and relief efforts.

The evacuation process is being carried out systematically by district administration with priority given to vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, children, and individuals with special needs. Additionally, public announcements have been made through various communication channels to ensure that residents are well-informed about the cyclone and the necessary precautions they should take.

Waqar Ahmed Kalwar, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II expressed that all possible efforts are being taken to minimise the impact of the cyclone and ensure the safety of all residents of the affected coastal belt, saying that concerned authorities are fully committed to managing the crisis effectively.

As the cyclone continues to develop, citizens are advised to stay tuned to local news updates and follow the instructions and guidance provided by the district authorities.