Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja termed youth as a strength of the country, saying that about 68 per cent of Pakistan’s population consists of youth which means that almost two-thirds of people in Pakistan are under 30 years of age.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Next Generation Research Report 2023 in London, the SAPM said that the incumbent government was fully cognizant of the problems being faced by the youth and making every possible effort to lead the youth towards mass improvement through various initiatives.

The SAPM further said the government and the British Council had been working together since 1948 in a trusted and long-term partnership, with the aim of establishing bilateral relations.

“The Next Generation Report is a timely resource for all stakeholders in Pakistan to formulate policies to address the multiple crises facing Pakistan,” she added.

She said that aiming at empowering the youth of the country, the Prime Minister’s Youth Program was facilitating youth through various initiatives which include Prime Minister’s Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme, laptop scheme, Skills and Qualifications through, Sports Focused Engagement Programs through the Higher Education Commission, and climate change initiatives.

She informed me that all these initiatives were under the Public Sector Development Fund and linked to development goals that ultimately serve the objective of youth development.

The British Council and the government of Pakistan also have collaborated in the higher education sector, such as the Pakistan Education Gateway, gym clubs, collaboration with TVET departments, and promotion of local schools, she added.

She said that Covid-19 Pandemic has increased marginalization in our society while the recent floods directly affected about 33 million people.

She further said the government was keen to work with the British Council and stakeholders to provide opportunities and technical assistance to address these major challenges facing our youth.

She also thanked the British Council and its partners, for producing a report containing very important research, which will help the government and all key stakeholders to determine the way forward to benefit from Pakistan’s demographic dividend.