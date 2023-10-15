Overconsumption of energy drinks

In the fast-paced world we live in, energy drinks have become a popular choice for many seeking a quick boost. However, it’s crucial to understand the risks associated with these seemingly innocent beverages, primarily due to their high caffeine content. Caffeine, the primary ingredient in energy drinks, can be perilous when consumed in excessive amounts, exceeding 400mg daily.
Overindulgence in energy drinks can lead to a myriad of health issues, ranging from cardiovascular problems to neurological, psychological, and metabolic disturbances. Disturbingly, it can even disrupt sleep patterns and, in extreme cases, prove fatal. A tragic incident recently made headlines, underscoring the severity of this issue: a 22-year-old man lost his life due to the overconsumption of an energy drink, which wreaked havoc on his urinary system.
It is concerning to note that a significant demographic falling prey to this trend is medical students. The pressure of exams often drives them to overconsume energy drinks, erroneously believing they enhance their focus and stamina while reducing the need for sleep. This misconception not only jeopardises their well-being but also sets a dangerous precedent for others.
In light of these alarming facts, we implore the authorities to launch comprehensive campaigns, educating people about the potential hazards these drinks pose to their health and well-being.
TAHIRA WASHDIL,
Turbat.