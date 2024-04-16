Accident kills child, her parents, siblings injured

HYDERABAD - An accident between two motorbikes on Hyder­abad road in Jamshoro district on Monday claimed the life of a 3 years old child and left her parents and 2 siblings injured. According to Jamshoro police, the family was travelling from a village in Unarpur area of Manjhand taluka to Hyderabad when their motorcycle collided head-on with an­other two-wheeler coming from the opposite di­rection. The police identified the deceased child as Nazia Zardari. Majnu Zardari, Aalam Khatoon and their sons Ayaz and Nadir were injured in the accident. The injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital in Jamshoro. The rider on the other motorbike survived the accident.