ATC extends physical remand of 8 accused involved in kidnapping for ransom

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the physical remand of eight members of a gang involved in three cases of kidnapping for ransom for another 14 days. Earlier, the police produced the accused - Muhammad Hassan, Nadeem Haider, Muhammad Shahzad, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Ali Butt, Azeem Dar, and others before ATC Judge Arshad Javed upon the expiry of the remand term. The investigation officer apprised the court that investigations were underway with the accused, and their further physical remand was required.