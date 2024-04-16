Tuesday, April 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ATC grants interim bail to Fawad Chaudhry in 4 cases

ATC grants interim bail to Fawad Chaudhry in 4 cases
Agencies
April 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE  -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted interim bail until April 20th to former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in 4 cases related to May 9 riots. The court halted the po­lice from arresting Fawad Chaudhry and sought the record of the cases for the next hearing. ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the proceedings on the bail petitions, during which Fawad Chaudhry, along with his wife Hiba Chaudhry, appeared before the court. Fawad had approached the court for bail in cases involving the at­tack on Askari Tower and torching of a container at Kalma Chowk.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1713158401.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024