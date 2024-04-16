Divisional admin on alert during current rains: DIK Commissioner

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Commis­sioner Dera Zafarul Islam has said the divisional administration is on alert to deal with any emergency situation during the current rains in the region.

Speaking to the media persons here, he said the district administrations of DI Khan, Tank, and South Waziristan, besides other departments concerned, were directed to remain on alert so that the protection of lives and property of the people could be ensured in case of any emergency due to current rains. During the last 24 hours, 4mm of rain was recorded in DI Khan district.

The commissioner informed that there were reports of rainwater enter­ing South Waziristan and adjacent hilly areas in the form of floods, which are currently passing through the Garah Ba­loch area of Tank and are expected to enter the Kulachi Tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan after passing through the Takwara and Garah Mohabbat areas.

Dera’s Rescue 1122 prepares plan to tackle floods

The district emergency service Res­cue 1122 has prepared a comprehensive emergency rescue and recovery plan to ef­fectively meet any emergency in the wake of possible flash floods. District Emergen­cy Officer, Awais Babar has issued special directives to rescuers to remain alert to ef­fectively tackle any emergency.

As part of the plan, the emergency ser­vice has put the emergency response teams, including firefighters, rescue per­sonnel, and recovery equipment posi­tioned in readiness to ensure prompt re­sponse in case of emergency. The district emergency officer Awais Babar would be personally overseeing the operation and stressed the need for swift and co­ordinated action to protect the lives and properties of citizens during flash floods.