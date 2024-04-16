Tuesday, April 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

“The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes.” –Marcel Proust

Past in Perspective
April 16, 2024
Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Great Emigration, spanning from 1846 to 1857, saw millions of Europeans, particular­ly Irish and Germans, immigrate to the Unit­ed States, Canada, and other countries in search of economic opportunities and relief from famine, po­litical unrest, and religious persecution. This mass migration reshaped demographics, economies, and cultures in destination countries, contributing to their growth and development. The enduring legacy of immigrant communities, whose contributions en­rich societies globally, mainly began as a result of this mass emigration. The Great Emigration underscores the ongoing relevance of migration as a driving force of globalisation, diversity, and social change, reflect­ing the universal pursuit of a better life.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1713158401.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024