Sunday, July 16, 2023
PM expresses Pakistan’s solidarity with Turkiye

Agencies
July 16, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that Pakistan joined the brotherly people and the government of Turkiye in commemorating the seventh anniversary of De­mocracy and National Unity Day, which was observed on Saturday. On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that while recalling the supreme sacrifices of the brave Turkish people, they paid their rich tribute and respects to the martyrs who valiantly resisted the heinous attempt to deprive them of democracy and ba­sic rights. “This historic and epoch-making day in 2016 also represented unwaver­ing faith and profound trust in the dynamic leadership of my brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan”, he added. The Prime Minister further observed that the takeaway of the Day was that the nations could over­come any challenge with the power of unity, frater­nity and deep bonds.

Agencies

